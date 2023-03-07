Juvenile due before court for robbery & assault charges

A juvenile has been arrested and charged in connection to a number of illegal incidents.

Gardaí arrested the juvenile male for a number of robbery and assault charges in the Tallaght area of Dublin. He was later charged in relation to the offences.

The incidents took place over a span of nine months from May 2022 to February 2023.

The male, aged in his teens, was arrested on Monday, March 2, 2023 and was detained under provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Tallaght Garda Station.

The teenager has since been charged and is scheduled to appear before court.

He is expected to be attending the District Court in Smithfield, Co. Dublin, this morning, March 7, 2023.

Investigations are still ongoing for this case.