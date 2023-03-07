SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Juvenile due before court for robbery & assault charges

by

A juvenile has been arrested and charged in connection to a number of illegal incidents. 

Gardaí arrested the juvenile male for a number of robbery and assault charges in the Tallaght area of Dublin. He was later charged in relation to the offences.

The incidents took place over a span of nine months from May 2022 to February 2023. 

The male, aged in his teens, was arrested on Monday, March 2, 2023 and was detained under provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Tallaght Garda Station.

The teenager has since been charged and is scheduled to appear before court.

He is expected to be attending the District Court in Smithfield, Co. Dublin, this morning, March 7, 2023.

Investigations are still ongoing for this case.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.