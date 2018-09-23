Justin Theroux opens up about Jennifer Aniston split

This Hollywood couple may have called it quits way back in February but Justin Theroux has only broken his silence on the relationship now.

The actor gave a candid interview to the New York Times where he opened up about what happened and why the public scrutiny is exhausting.

The 47-year-old made it clear that he is not one to dwell on things like their separation and quashed the idea that there was any drama at all in why they decided to split up.

“The good news is that was probably the most – I’m choosing my words really carefully – it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity,” he explained.

He continued, “in a weird way, just sort of navigating the inevitable perception of it is the exhausting part.''

The couple were together since 2011 and had married in August 2015, two years after they got engaged.

At the time of their separation, the pair released a statement through the Associated Press.

They said, ''this decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly.''

But it looks like Justin and Jen will be keeping quiet about each other to the media, and that's just the way he wants it.

“Again, neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other,” he said.

Amicable though it may have been, it still wasn't an easy decision to divorce, something he calls ''heartbreaking.''

“The friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day to day. But the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we’re both very proud of.”