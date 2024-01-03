SHEmazing!
Justin Long unveils wedding snaps with wife Kate Bosworth

by

Justin Long has finally revealed some snaps from his wedding day!

After announcing his engagement to Blue Crush star Kate Bosworth in April 2023, the former New Girl actor confirmed one month later that they had tied the knot. Speaking on his podcast Life is Short, Justin referred to Kate as his “now-wife”.

Previously, the pair had chosen not to share any glimpses of their big day. Now, as the happy couple prepare to mark their first wedding anniversary, Justin has shared two snaps from the moment they tied the knot!

Credit: Justin Long Instagram

In honour of Kate’s 41st birthday yesterday, her proud husband took to Instagram to post a photo montage of their time together, including never-before-seen images from their wedding.

One of the snaps showcases the newlyweds sharing a selfie on their exciting day, with Kate choosing to don a floating, white dress and Justin sporting a navy suit.

In another sneak peek at their nuptials, Justin and Kate can be seen beaming above the words “Just Married”.

Credit: Justin Long Instagram

In a lengthy tribute to his wife, the 45-year-old actor wrote as part of his caption: “You overwhelmed a boy when you first called him ‘husband’ and made him feel luckier than he’s ever felt.”

Speaking about their hopes to have children, Justin went on to imagine his future kids asking him about his “sappy things about Mom”.

“There are a lot of poisonous things on the Internet but your mom always inspires me to put good things into the world. Besides, I know reading those old posts touched her and made her smile,” he gushed.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Long (@justinlong)

“She completed all of your Dad’s favorite love songs. Even ones he hadn’t thought about since he was a kid,” he penned, concluding: “She’s simply the best.”

Many celebs have since taken to Justin’s comments section to react to his heartfelt words.

“You two are all that is wonderful in the world,” replied Yellowjackets actress Melanie Lynskey.

“You sweet, sweet angels. Love you both!” added One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush.

