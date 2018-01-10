Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says he supports Repealing the 8th

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan told the Dail today that he supports repealing the 8th amendment to the constitution.

Ministers gathered today to hear details from the Oireachtas Committee report.

Mr Flanagan said that he supported the recommendations set out my the report.

Minister Charlie Flanagan is in favour of repealing the 8th amendment. Heather Humphreys still consulting with People before declaring her position pic.twitter.com/b3JHDcq6gl — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) January 10, 2018

'I support repeal, I don't believe this is an issue that should be in our constitution,' he said today.

'I want to acknowledge that this has been a very challenging issue, a very sensitive issue, over the past 35 years,' he continued.

'I believe it's important now in the context of the commitment given in the Programme for Partnership Government that we move on to the next stage.'

Fine Gael is to due to debate the abortion issue further next Monday.