Just Eat is sending lucky customers to Love Island this summer

Ever dreamed of getting a slice of the Love Island action? Well now you can! Just Eat wants to deliver you to Love Island itself, with the chance for one lucky Just Eat customer to win a week’s luxury holiday for two to the beautiful island of Majorca.

From the 1st to the 30th June, simply order online for collection or delivery, and you’ll be in with a chance to win this fabulous getaway. Each time you order you’re in with another chance!

A taste of what the Love Island contestants experience could be yours as you relax in the sun on the stunning Northern coast of Majorca, the heart and soul of the island, dotted with picturesque towns and stunning white sand beaches. Chill out with tapas and a glass of sangria, and as the sun goes down perhaps things will heat up and romance will be on the menu as well.

Edel Kinane, Marketing Director, Just Eat commented: “We can’t wait for Love Island return to our screens and are very excited that Just Eat is sponsoring the show. As Love Island fanatics ourselves, we thought it would be fantastic to send two lucky customers to Love Island itself and let them enjoy a luxury holiday in Majorca! Just Eat has wonderful loyal customers and we look forward to rewarding the winning Love Island-er!”

Prize includes one week’s holiday for two people to Majorca, including economy return flights from Dublin to Majorca, seven nights bed & breakfast in a luxury hotel and airport transfers to and from the accommodation.

What more could you want?