June Books: 10 wonderful tales on our reading list this month

Books have helped make this strange chapter of our lives that little bit easier. I’m reading more than ever and I’m not the only one. So many people have found comfort in books during the lockdown and will continue to do so as we ease out of it.

Ireland’s bookshops and libraries have re-opened after months of laying idle and I honestly cannot wait to return and browse through the shelves.

There is a never-ending number of incredible releases hitting bookshops at the moment, but I’ve managed to whittle my June reading recommendations down to just 10 titles. It wasn’t easy, trust me.

I hope you discover a story that offers you some escapism during these odd times in this list. Happy reading!

1. Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams

2. The Guest List by Lucy Foley

3. Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo

4. Women Don't Owe You Pretty by Florence Given

5. The Restaurant by Roisin Meaney

6. Out Of Love by Hazel Hayes

7. How To Fall Apart by Liadán Hynes

8. The Sight of You by Holly Miller

9. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

10. Ten Times Happier by Owen O' Kane