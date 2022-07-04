July Books: 10 brand new releases to sink your teeth into this month

Is there anything more relaxing on these warm, bright summer evenings, than cracking open a brand new novel and escaping reality for a few hours? If you’re a book-lover, on the hunt for a few top notch recommendations, then you’ve come to the right place.

Down below we’ve rounded up some of the new releases which we’re simply dying to dive into this month. From thrillers to romance, murder mysteries to fantasy adventures, we’ve got something for everyone!

Yours, Mine, Ours by Sinéad Moriarty

Published by Sandycove on July 7

Things are finally looking up for Anna. Fourteen miserable years of marriage to man-child Connor have left her drained and ready for a new start. So when they separate, she couldn't be more thrilled to move in with James, a handsome lecturer who is everything her ex-husband is not: kind, thoughtful, and above all, reliable.

But nobody said step-parenting was easy; Anna and James are about to find out exactly how complicated it can be. With exes, new partners-of-exes and money all in the mix, home life is fast becoming a minefield and their new-found happiness hangs in the balance. Do they have what it takes to make their blended family work?

The Wedding Party by Cathy Kelly

Published by Orion Books on July 21

The story follows the four Robicheaux sisters as they return home for their parents' wedding, at the beautiful Hotel Sorrento where they all grew up as children. For the first time in 15 years, the sisters are back together – and it doesn't take long for long-buried secrets to surface… With her inimitable warmth and wisdom, Cathy Kelly shows us that in the messy reality of marriage, family, and romance, sometimes it's the women in our lives who hold us together.

A Slow Burning Fire by Paul Hawkins

Published by Penguin Books on July 7

The new scorching bestseller from #1 author of The Girl On The Train and Into The Water. Three women, connected by one brutal crime. Three women, determined to right the wrongs done to them. Three women, with everything to hide. When it comes to revenge, even good people are capable of terrible things. But only one person killed Daniel Sutherland. How long can their secrets smoulder, before they explode into flame?

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

Published by Knopf Publishing Group on July 5

In this exhilarating novel by the best-selling author of The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry two friends–often in love, but never lovers–come together as creative partners in the world of video game design, where success brings them fame, joy, tragedy, duplicity, and, ultimately, a kind of immortality.

Booked on a Feeling by Jayci Lee

Published by St. Martin's Griffin on July 26

Jayci Lee's romcom Booked on a Feeling features an overachieving lawyer. A failing bookstore. A childhood friend. And the chance of a lifetime… She's a high-powered attorney who lives in L.A. and he's a bookkeeper at his family's brewery who never left his hometown. When Lizzy decides that the local bookstore needs a little revamp, of course, Jack is going to help her bring it back to life. But the more time they spend together, the harder it becomes to ignore there might be more than just friendship among the dusty shelves and books…Sometimes the path to the rest of your life has been in front of you all along.

Acts of Violet by Margarita Montimore

Published by Flatiron Books on July 5

From bestselling Margarita Montimore, Acts of Violet is a dazzling and twisty new novel about a famous magician who disappears, leaving her sister Sasha and determined podcast host Cameron to figure out what really happened.

Alternating between Sasha’s narration and Cameron’s podcast transcripts, interspersed with documents that offer a tantalizing peek at Violet herself, Acts of Violet is an utterly original, propulsive story of fame, deception, and forgiveness that will make you believe in magic.

Truly, Darkly, Deeply by Victoria Selman

Published by Quercus on July 7

Twelve-year-old Sophie and her mother, Amelia-Rose, move to London from Massachusetts where they meet the charismatic Matty Melgren, who quickly becomes an intrinsic part of their lives. But as the relationship between the two adults fractures, a serial killer begins targeting young women with a striking resemblance to Amelia-Rose.

When Matty is eventually sent down for multiple murder, questions remain as to his guilt – questions which ultimately destroy both women. Nearly twenty years later, Sophie receives a letter from Battlemouth Prison informing her Matty is dying and wants to meet. It looks like Sophie might finally get the answers she craves. But will the truth set her free – or bury her deeper?

The Ruins by Phoebe Wynne

Published by Quercus on July 7

Amidst the glamour of the French Riviera lies the crumbling façade of Château de Sètes, a small slice of France still held by the British aristocracy. Long since abandoned, the château is now up for sale, and two people are desperate to get their hands on it despite its terrible history.

Told over two timelines set in the summer of 1985 and the summer of 2020, this evocative novel would make the perfect holiday read.

The Furies by John Connolly

Published by Hodder & Staunton on July 26

Two novels in one from the master of the modern supernatural thriller.

The Furies: mythological snake-haired goddesses of vengeance, pursuers of those who have committed unavenged crimes.

Now, private investigator Charlie Parker is drawn into a world of modern furies. Soon, he finds himself fighting to protect two women as the city of Portland shuts down in the face of a global pandemic, but it may be that his clients are more capable of taking care of themselves than anyone could have imagined…

Meanwhile, in The Sisters Strange, the return of the criminal Raum Buker to Portland, Maine brings with it chaos and murder, as an act of theft threatens not only to tear apart his own existence but also that of Raum's former lovers, the enigmatic sisters Dolors and Ambar Strange.

When You Lose It by Roxy Longworth & Gay Longworth

Published by Welbeck Publishing Group on July 7

Our life imploded when Roxy was blackmailed, and explicit photos were spread around her school. The shame led to self-loathing. The blame led to a breakdown. Roxy started hearing voices. Then she started seeing people… It ripped Roxy to pieces. Then we ripped each other to pieces. We were left, standing in the rubble of our lives, both wondering what the hell had happened.

When You Lose It is a suspense-fuelled true story of a mother and daughter weathering the devastating effects of a psychotic breakdown. Told from both their perspectives, it incorporates the extremely topical themes of consent, coercion and being pressured into sharing sexual images, and mental health.