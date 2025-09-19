Julia Roberts breaks silence on My Best Friend’s Wedding sequel

Julia Roberts has spoken out about those My Best Friend’s Wedding rumours!

In July, it was widely reported that a script was being developed for a follow-up to the hit 1997 romantic-comedy, My Best Friend’s Wedding.

Starring Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz and Rupert Everett, the movie follows Roberts’ Julianne Potter as she realises that she is in love with her longtime best friend, just as he informs her that he is about to marry another woman.

Now, almost 30 years on from the original film, Julia Roberts has opened up about whether or not she will be reprising her role as Jules.

In an interview with Variety with her After The Hunt co-stars Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri, Chloë Sevigny and director Luca Guadagnino, the 57-year-old was quizzed about the speculation.

When asked if she has been approached about a potential sequel, or if she will even appear in one, Julia confirmed: “No, they’re talking to me.”

Chloë Sevigny then teased that After The Hunt director Luca Guadagnino “wants to direct it”, to which Guadagnino agreed: “In a second.”

Andrew Garfield later exclaimed: “Oh my God, that’s fantastic.”

Earlier this year, Collider began to report that a second My Best Friend’s Wedding movie is in early development at Sony Pictures.

It has been speculated that Celine Song – best known for her work as the writer and director of Past Lives and Materialists – has signed on to pen the script. It is not believed that Song is in talks to direct the sequel.

The update came just a few days after the original film’s leading man, Dermot Mulroney, shared his own thoughts on a potential sequel.

Speaking to The New York Post, the 61-year-old confirmed that “there is talk of a sequel”.

Mulroney added: “I know nothing about it. Last I heard, quote, lawyers were talking, unquote."