Julia Roberts admits what Pretty Woman’s ending originally was

Julia Roberts has revealed that Pretty Woman could have been a very different film to the one we know today!

The Hollywood actress – who has starred in countless other rom-coms such as Notting Hill and Runaway Bride – is beloved for her role as Vivian in the 1990 hit Pretty Woman.

In short, the movie follows sex worker Vivian as she encounters wealthy businessman Edward (played by Richard Gere), and he ends up paying for a night with her.

Enraptured by her charms, Edward pays Vivian an additional $3,000 for the rest of the week, in return for her attendance at his social events. The pair eventually fall in love, and the movie ends with them happily together.

However, despite it being one of the most classic romantic comedies of all time, actress Julia has shed some light on the original, ‘darker’ plot of Pretty Woman.

In an interview on The Graham Norton Show, which is set to air tonight, host Graham asks the 56-year-old actress about the history of the nineties movie.

“It was going to be a much darker film called $3,000,” she detailed in response, before going on to unveil what the film’s original ending was.

“Vivian was a drug addict and the movie ended with him leaving her in a side street, throwing the money at her, and driving away,” Julia explained.

The actress, who is currently promoting her new Netflix movie Leave The World Behind, went on to recall that Pretty Woman almost didn’t get produced.

“I got that part in that movie and felt really proud, but when the production company folded and the film disappeared I was crushed. But then Disney picked it up, which seemed so unlikely, and made it funny,” she revealed.

The Graham Norton Show airs tonight on BBC One at 10:40pm, where Julia will be joined by Wonka star Timothée Chalamet, acting legend Tom Hanks and musical guest Cher.