JSHealth Vitamins launch new vitamin-powered haircare range.

Industry leader and expert in the ingestible hair space, JSHealth Vitamins, have today launched their fresh-to-market vitamin-powered haircare range, created to elevate the health and lustre of hair whilst nourishing the scalp with high-performance ingredients found in nature.

Using advanced formulations and a conditioning nutrient delivery system to infuse hair with the highest quality vitamins and botanical actives, the brand’s much requested and long awaited topical vitamin hair range invites you into the world of natural haircare reimagined through the lens of innovative science.

Making their inception into the haircare space with their two core products, Purifying Vitamin Shampoo and Nourishing Vitamin Conditioner, JSHealth Vitamins have enriched both formulas with the bespoke bio-restorative JSH Miracle Hair ComplexTM. This results-focused blend is designed to transform hair from root to tip, with 7 carefully curated ingredients including vegan keratin that are proven to enhance, nourish, hydrate and repair strands, plus support scalp health.

Standing alongside JSHealth Vitamins’ best-selling Hair + Energy supplement, the brand is thrilled to now offer their community an inside-out approach to support them on their hair journeys.

Step 1: Purifying Vitamin Shampoo

CLEANSE + REVIVE

Key Actives:

Pro-Vitamin B5

Vegan Keratin

Aloe Vera

Enriched with JSH Miracle Hair Complex™

A clean innovation for scalp and hair, formulated to gently cleanse and purify, whilst revitalising, replenishing and building shine. Lightly lather and moisturise your way to healthier, softer, more vibrant hair. Designed to effectively shampoo without stripping. Elevated with our signature bio-restorative JSH Miracle Hair ComplexTM for root to tip transformation.

Step 2: Nourishing Vitamin Conditioner

REPAIR + SHINE

Key Actives:

Vitamins C + E

Vegan Keratin

Argan Oil

Enriched with JSH Miracle Hair Complex™

Ultra hydrating and repairing, this luxurious cream conditioner uses an advanced nutrient molecule delivery system to deeply infuse hair and scalp with restorative and shine-enhancing actives. Designed to build scalp health, detangle strands and add a surge of moisture to give you glossier, smoother, silkier hair. Elevated with our signature bio-restorative JSH Miracle Hair ComplexTM for root to tip transformation.

The JSHealth Hair Science Standard

Infused with high-performance vitamins and nutrients

Rich in science-focused botanical actives

Advanced growth, repair, smoothing and shine-building actions

Nourishes and supports scalp health

JSH Miracle Hair ComplexTM for hair health

Designed for all hair types

Formulated by leading biochemists

Formulated without

Parabens

Sulfates (SLS, SLES, ALS, ALES)

Phthalates

Mineral oil

Petrolatum

PEGs

Silicones

Synthetic colours

Animal-derived ingredients

JSHealth Vitamins vitamin-infused haircare is available in Ireland now from eu.jshealthvitamins.com/haircare