Jorgie Porter shares insight into preparing for latest addition

Jorgie Porter has reached out to fans for advice as she prepares to welcome her latest addition into her family.

The Hollyoaks star revealed the brilliant news that she is expecting another baby with her fiancé Ollie Piotrowski back in May.

Jorgie and Ollie are already parents to a one-year-old son named Forest, who was born in December 2022. Jorgie has also previously suffered a tragic baby loss, as she sadly miscarried quadruplets in 2021.

As she prepares for the arrival of her little one, Jorgie has asked her social media followers about things they wish they knew about having ‘two under two’.

On Instagram, Porter unveiled a sweet snap of her and Forest staring up at the ceiling together to her 746K followers.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Just sat contemplating life with my little mate… He doesn’t have a clue what’s coming, and to be honest neither do I”.

“Seriously though how do you juggle with 2? For mums that have had 2 under 2, whats the one thing you wish you would’ve known?”, Jorgie then questioned.

The soap star was flooded with messages of advice from her online fans who were speaking from their own experiences in the comments of the post.

One commenter wrote, “Go with the flow and don't have too many expectations for the children or yourself”.

“The easiest part is when they are newborn – despite the sleepless nights. Accept all of the help if you want it and remember you are enough!”, said another fan.

A third penned, “Don't put pressure on yourself regarding routines – you will naturally fall into a routine that works for you all . And enjoy the magical chaos xx”.

Jorgie recently shared an insight into her latest baby scan, which she had to attend in the make-up of her Hollyoaks character, Theresa McQueen.

She explained, “All is goooooood! Baby is a little wriggler. Feel so happy knowing all is okay. Waiting for scans can make me feel so anxious”.

“Scan update. I’ve genuinely messed up this appointment so many times. Baby brain is real! Middle of a filming day (Theresa makeup still on), mad dash to the scan and we made it just on time”.