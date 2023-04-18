Jordan Oral Care launch toothbrush with replaceable head – genius!

Jordan Oral Care, continuing its success story after launching the Green Clean line 2 years ago, has launched a unique innovative product under the name Jordan Change Green Clean (RRP €3.49). This is a one-of-a-kind toothbrush of Scandinavian perfection, designed for all of us who seek to adopt a greener lifestyle.

Things don’t change, unless we change them! So why throw away the whole toothbrush, when it’s only the bristles that wear out?

The new Jordan Change Green Clean is not an ordinary toothbrush. It has a replaceable head – saving 82% plastic waste every time you just change the head and it comes with 4 replacement heads of medium size.

Created for you with the environment in mind, Jordan’s Green Cleaninitiative believes sustainability is key and wants to make it easy for consumers to make greener choices.

Sustainable Oral Care Without Compromise

The Jordan Change Green Clean line combines great functionality and efficiency with a modern design and sustainable materials. In the design process, nothing is left to chance, and all materials are carefully selected with the environment in mind.

The handle is made of 100% recyclable and FDA (Food & Drug Association) approved plastic originating from food containers, such as yoghurt cups.

The bristles are made of bio-based nylon derived from castor vegetable oil – a renewable resource.

The packaging is made of recycled paper fibers, while the packaging label is made of FSC* certified paper, ensuring the paper is responsibly sourced from sustainably managed forests.

Jordan Change Green Clean is available in soft & medium, in 4 different colours.

Tips & Maintenance

Listen for the “click” when attaching the brush head

Change brush head every 3 months or when worn

Rinse brush head and handle regularly

Don’t brush without the handle, and please don’t eat the brush head (obviously)

Jordan Oral Care Green Clean Range is available from Dunnes Store, Supervalu, Adrian Dunne, All Care Pharmacy, CarePlus, Chemist Warehouse, Life Pharmacy, McCabes, McCauleys, Mulligans, InishPharmacy and Gordons Chemists and Medicare in Northern Ireland.

The Green Clean Range consists of an adult toothbrush (€3.49) and toothpaste (€3.99) as well as a kids range with a toothbrush (€3.49) and a 6+ toothpaste (€2.99), and now Jordan Change Green Clean (€3.49).