Jonnie Irwin’s wife Jessica consoled as she speaks about his death

Jonnie Irwin’s wife Jessica Holmes has spoken out following her husband’s tragic death.

Jonnie, known for presenting A Place In The Sun, sadly passed away earlier this month after battling terminal lung cancer.

Now, Jessica has opened up about her experience with grief and has been flooded with support by social media users.

Taking to Instagram, Jessica shared a scenic landscape photo and admitted, “The sadness is huge”, as she shared the update.

She captioned the post, “It still doesn’t feel real. The sadness is huge. I can’t even let myself think what another week without Jonnie will be like let alone another year another 10 years”.

“I have been truly touched by all the support from friends and strangers. But nothing compares to how I have been picked up by my family and Jonnies sisters , your support and love means everything to me”.

Jessica closed off by adding, “I am loving watching the boys enjoy some days in the sun and having a change of scene is just what we needed”.

Many Instagram users headed to the comments to share supportive messages with Jessica during this very difficult time.

One commenter penned, “You are in so many people's thoughts. Take care x”.

“Oh Jess, my heart goes out to you & the boys!! Jonnie’s story was so so sad & so undeserved!! My thoughts are with you all”, wrote another.

A third message reads, “One day at a time Jess, your in my thoughts and prayers. Xx”.

When announcing her husband’s death at the start of February, Jessica wrote, “Good night my favourite. Thank you for everything. I will always love you”.

“The hardest day has come, a day I prayed wouldn’t come. It’s with all the the saddness in the world that I confirm Jonnie has passed away earlier today. His magical brain that continued to fight to the end has now gone to sleep”.

“He has given me more than I could ever have wished for, 8 bonkers years of love and adventure and 3 amazing boys”.

She continued, “I will continue to make you proud but only with your love still finding me and guiding me for the rest of my life, me and the boys still need you”.

“Jonnie you really were the most handsome man I ever knew and I am so sorry for this cruel end. It really wasn’t fair and you didn’t deserve any of this”.

Jonnie, who shared five-year-old Rex and three-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac with Jessica, was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020 and sadly discovered that the disease had spread to his brain.