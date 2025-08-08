Jonathan Bailey gives exciting update on Wicked: For Good movie

Jonathan Bailey has revealed an update on Wicked: For Good!

Last November, the Bridgerton star shot onto the big screen as Prince Fiyero in Jon M Chu’s two-part movie adaptation of Wicked, the hit Broadway and West End musical.

Wicked – which has since become the highest-grossing musical movie adaptation of all time – tells the “untold story of the Witches of Oz”, as green-skinned witch Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo) forms an unlikely friendship with popular Glinda (Ariana Grande) at Shiz University.

Now, ahead of the release of Wicked: For Good this November, Jonathan Bailey has given fans an insight into what to expect.

In an interview with E! News, the 37-year-old was asked if he is “excited” to be reunited with his castmates for their upcoming press tour.

“I’m really excited. Yeah, I’m seeing them all on Tuesday, actually. So yeah, it’s all kicking off again,” he teased, before going on to share his reaction to Wicked: For Good.

“I’ve seen the film. It’s amazing, it’s really extraordinary. The girls’ performance, I don’t know how they’ve done it. Well, I do, because I saw them do it,” Jonathan joked.

“It’s a really brilliantly bold sequel because the nature of the story, it has its own mind and Jon Chu has just dared to shift it into a very brilliantly dark [film], and allowed for these really brilliant performances,” he praised.

“But yeah, it’s amazing, and the new music is good,” he added, referring to two new songs which have been composed for Elphaba and Glinda separately.

Universal's official logline for Wicked: For Good states: "In a world changed forever, the friendship between Elphaba and Glinda is tested as they navigate their new identities and the consequences of their actions. As Dorothy's journey to Oz unfolds, Elphaba grapples with being the Wicked Witch while Glinda embraces her role as Glinda the Good."

Erivo, Grande and Bailey will all be reprising their roles, along with Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Wicked: For Good will premiere in cinemas on November 21.