Jon Bon Jovi confirms son Jake secretly married Millie Bobby Brown

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown are officially married!

On Friday (May 24), it was speculated that the model and Stranger Things star had secretly tied the knot.

Over the weekend, Millie and Jake were photographed shopping in the Hamptons. Smiling from their convertible car, the newlyweds were both seen to be sporting wedding bands on their ring fingers.

Now, a few days on from the wedding speculation, Jake’s father Jon Bon Jovi has confirmed that the young couple recently got married.

Yesterday evening, the Livin’ On A Prayer hitmaker appeared on BBC’s The One Show, during which he was asked if it was true that Millie and Jake organised a secret ceremony.

“They’re great, they’re absolutely fantastic,” he gushed, after being quizzed on how the “happy couple” are doing.

Love is in the air! Rock icon @jonbonjovi reflects on his son Jake tying the knot with English actress Millie Bobby Brown #TheOneShow https://t.co/VjJyrfUjUi pic.twitter.com/pxtCnTtHmX — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) May 28, 2024

Confirming the private wedding, the 62-year-old continued: “It was a very small, family wedding. The bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be. Yeah, it’s true.”

On April 11 of last year, Millie subtly announced that she was now engaged to Jake, two years into the pair’s romance.

At the time, Millie announced her engagement by posting a black-and-white snap to Instagram, showcasing the couple beaming as they embraced on a beach. In the sweet image, a huge diamond ring could be seen on Millie’s left hand.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” the 20-year-old actress penned in her caption, in reference to Taylor Swift’s song Lover.

Following Jake’s proposal, Millie later hinted that the wedding would be a private affair. Speaking on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna last September, she gushed: "It’s a very intimate day for the both of us and we’re really both very excited.”

Addressing if she would ask her father-in-law to perform at the wedding, Millie teased further: "I feel like that’s asking me to go and, like, do like a full-on play for everyone. I think the man needs a break. He doesn’t stop. He’s always doing tennis or singing lessons. I think he needs a break.”