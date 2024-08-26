Join DSPCA’s Woodland Dog Walk to support animals in need

This International Dog Day, the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) is launching its new fundraising event, the DSPCA Woodland Dog Walk which is aiming to raise over €50,000 in the month of September, to help support the provision of services to animals in need.

Supported by the Dublin Mountains Partnership, the fundraiser is in response to the continued demand for the charity’s services, which has seen a 15% year-on-year increase over a four-year period. During this time, the charity has helped over 11,000 animals.

This year alone the DSPCA has answered and dealt with over 2,000 cruelty and neglect calls in the Dublin and surrounding areas.

To raise vital funds, this family friendly event takes place on Saturday 21st September along the Dublin Mountains Way at Glencullen Adventure Park and Three Rock. This sponsored dog walk encourages enriching exercise for parents, canines and kids, with special emphasis on safe walking, ensuring dogs are on leads at all times.

Since its foundation in 1840, the DSPCA has rescued, rehabilitated and rehomed over 500,000 animals.

Tanya Clarke, Head of Dog Operations at the DSPCA said: “We are very excited for the DSPCA Woodland Dog Walk fundraising event, one which we hope to make annual. It’s the perfect fun way to reap the benefits of getting essential exercise for you and your family, including your dog, whilst also raising vital and much needed funds.

Of course, safety is always important when it comes to walking your dog in public spaces too, so we really want to emphasise that when bringing your dog along to the event, or even generally walking your dog in public, make sure it’s on a lead at all times for the safety of everyone.

We also want to say a huge thank you to the Dublin Mountains Partnership for their support for this event. We feel very lucky to have such a gorgeous backdrop for what promises to be a very special day.”

Lisa Davis, Programme Director for the Dublin Mountains Partnership said: “We’re delighted to be part of this fantastic event for a wonderful cause. Public spaces like the Dublin Mountains are to be enjoyed by all, especially in a safe and respectful way for humans and animals alike!

We encourage everyone to get behind this event and join us on the day to raise funds for the DSPCA, who continue to improve the lives of so many animals, year-on-year.”

For more information and to sign up to the DSPCA Woodland Dog Walk, click here: https://www.dspca.ie/dspca-woodland-dog-walk/