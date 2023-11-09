John Lewis finally releases their highly-anticipated Christmas ad

Christmas lovers rejoice! John Lewis have finally released their Christmas advert.

While the end of the year draws closer, we always look forward to John Lewis’ Christmas ad to bring the festive spirit.

Although we’re normally left needing a box of tissues after the retailer’s annual emotional advertisement, this year, they’ve opted for a different approach.

Rather than a tear-jerking ad that is sure to leave you blubbering, John Lewis decided to choose a comical theme for this festive period, while bringing a feeling of nostalgia and togetherness.

Credit: John Lewis via YouTube

Andrea Bocelli sings the song Festa, which means ‘celebration’ in Italian. The tune was written and produced by Italian duo Le Feste Antonacci just for John Lewis.

The clip starts with a young boy buying what he thinks is a ‘perfect Christmas tree’ set to grow at home, but instead turns out to be a seed for a Venus flytrap!

As the plant grows, it causes mayhem in the house. From making a mess with decorations, almost eating the family’s dog and waking them up in the middle of the night, Snapper is brought out to the cold while a more conventional tree takes its place.

Credit: John Lewis via YouTube

In true Christmas spirit, the family come around to the idea of a Venus flytrap instead of a traditional pine tree on Christmas morning.

The advert ends by reminding viewers to ‘Let Your Traditions Grow’.

Rosie Hanley, Director of Marketing at John Lewis, told Digital Spy, “Lots of people tell us that the John Lewis ad kicks off the Christmas season for them”.

“So bringing all that together, we were like, do you know what – it feels like it's a year for a bit more joy and a bit more uplifting. We wanted to bring back the Christmas magic and entertain. We wanted to have a little fun and hopefully that comes through”.

Check out the full trailer below to really get you in the festive mood.