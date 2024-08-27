John Legend unveils adorable new tattoo in honour of his children

John Legend has paid tribute to his youngest children with a new tattoo!

Last year, the All Of Me hitmaker welcomed two little ones – daughter Esti and son Wren – with his wife Chrissy Teigen. Chrissy gave birth to Esti on January 13, before the couple then went on to welcome Wren via surrogacy on June 19.

Now, in honour of his two new arrivals, John has taken the opportunity to dedicate a tattoo to them.

Last night, the 45-year-old took to Instagram to share the design on his left arm, which is identical to a tattoo that he already has in honour of his two oldest children – Luna (8) and Miles (6).

“I don’t have much ink on my body. My first tattoo was ‘chrissylunamiles’ in a subtle heart-monitor-like cursive on my right arm to honor my growing family,” John explained.

“So I asked @winterstone to come back and mirror it with the new babies. Presenting ‘chrissyestiwren’ for the left arm. If you zoom/squint/get reading glasses you can see it,” he teased further.

Chrissy has since shared her appreciation for her husband’s double tribute to her, as she gushed: “Wait TWO CHRISSYS!!!!!!”

In his comments section, John then went on to confirm that he also has a third tattoo on his wrist, in memory of his late son Jack. The couple tragically lost their baby son 20 weeks into Chrissy’s pregnancy in 2020.

Many of John’s 15.8M followers have since been sharing their reactions to his newest tattoo.

“I like that it’s kinda of private for you and your family to share,” one fan responded.

“Love it. So much class,” another exclaimed.

John’s latest ink comes as Luna and Miles recently released their singing debut with their father. Earlier this month, John launched his first-ever family lullaby album, titled My Favorite Dream. Luna, Miles and Chrissy feature as backing vocalists on the album’s single, L-O-V-E.

“Luna designed and drew all the single covers for the album too!” John praised on Instagram at the time.