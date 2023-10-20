John Legend opens up about having children at vow renewal

John Legend has spoken out about the importance of having his children at his vow renewal ceremony with his wife Chrissy Teigen.

Together, John and Chrissy share seven-year-old Luna, five-year-old Miles, 10-month-old Esti, four-month-old Wren and Jack, who the couple tragically lost at 20 weeks in 2020.

To celebrate 10 years of marriage, the pair headed to Lake Como in Italy, the exact spot where the couple first said ‘I do’, with their nearest and dearest to renew their vows on September 14.

Reflecting on the special day, John has opened up about how much of a difference it made for the couple to have their children present while they exchanged vows for a second time.

While chatting to People, the All of Me singer explained, “It was just us having a party and a celebration, and they were a part of all of it”.

“We didn't let our guests bring their kids, but we wanted our kids to be there. It really made a big difference for us”.

The 44-year-old went on to say, “The biggest difference we felt between the wedding and the anniversary party was really the presence of our children. We got pretty emotional just seeing them there”.

When Chrissy was speaking about their special day last month, she admitted, “I have so many things to share from this insanely perfect and emotional weekend but I still have not been able to put all my thoughts together”.

“All I can muster up right now is that I am so grateful for our friends, our family and our lives”, she penned alongside a collection of lovely photos from the Italian weekend away.

Giving an insight into the stunning blue dress that she wore, the Cravings author revealed, "We came to this place for magic!!".

During a previous chat with People, Teigen said, “It was really special. Way more emotional than I anticipated, but really so good”.

“And I just feel so lucky and so blessed and in all the corniest of terms. It was so f***ing sweet and amazing”.