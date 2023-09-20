SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper announce the birth of first child

by

Joel Dommett is now a dad!

The popular comedian has announced that his wife Hannah Cooper has given birth to the couple's first child. The pair have confirmed that they are now parents to a beautiful baby boy.

Joel and Hannah decided to take to Instagram last night to share the heartwarming news. In a joint post, the new parents revealed a black-and-white snap of their newborn’s tiny feet.

In the caption of their post, the couple also went on to reveal the unusual name that they have chosen for their little one.

“Wilde Cooper-Dommett,” they gushed alongside the sweet image.

“Pinterest perfect baby feet that are already bigger than his Dad’s,” they added teasingly.

Many famous faces have since congratulated model Hannah and former I’m A Celebrity finalist Joel on the arrival of their first child.

“Congratulations!! Welcome to the world Wilde,” replied TV presenting duo Ant and Dec.

“Here comes all the fun! Congrats you two xxx,” exclaimed former Love Island host Laura Whitmore.

“Big congratulations to the both of you on your latest edition,” added comedian and TV star Mo Gilligan.

Joel and Hannah initially unveiled their pregnancy to the world on May 3. At the time, the parents-to-be took to social media to post two photobooth strips, with one of them revealing Hannah’s growing bump.

“Does anyone know how to change a nappy? Because Joel has s**t himself,” they had joked in their caption.

Hannah and Joel first crossed paths shortly after his stint on I’m A Celebrity in late 2016. After initially striking up a connection on Instagram, the pair began to date.

In December 2017, Joel announced that they were engaged, and the lovebirds later tied the knot at a beautiful beach wedding in Mykonos in September 2019.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.