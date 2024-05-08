Joe Wicks shares wife Rosie’s pregnancy update ahead of due date

Joe Wicks is preparing to become a dad-of-four!

The fitness star’s wife, Rosie, is currently pregnant with the couple’s fourth child.

Joe and Rosie are already parents to three little ones – daughters Indigo (5) and Leni (1), as well as four-year-old son Marley.

Now, as the pair prepare to expand their brood once again, Joe – who is also known as The Body Coach – has unveiled a significant update on Rosie’s pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 38-year-old posted a beautiful snap of Rosie showcasing her growing bump.

“Only 6 weeks to go,” Joe penned at the beginning of his caption.

The YouTube star then went on to admit that both he and Rosie are struggling to find a name for their incoming newborn.

“Still looking for some baby names. Got any ideas you can share with us?” Joe wrote.

Following his update, many of Joe’s 4.7M Instagram followers have since been sending their suggestions.

“I always wanted a girl and she’d have been either Lavender or Violet. Rosie looks lovely,” one fan commented.

“Still going with Joey. Works either way, and with the other kids names too,” another replied.

“I feel it needs to end with the sound ee to go with the others but also as unique as them too, so it’s a tough one!” a third follower added.

Joe and Rosie initially announced their pregnancy on January 30. At the time, proud dad Joe took to social media to unveil an image of himself, Rosie and their youngest child Leni, with Rosie’s baby bump clearly on display.

“Baby number 4 incoming,” he teased in his caption, along with the hashtag “#20weeks”.

Just one month later, Joe confirmed that Rosie was in recovery from surgery to remove her appendix.

Addressing worries about his wife’s health, he noted: “She wasn't able to move much for a few days and was in a lot of pain for the first week after the operation but has started to feel much better since.”