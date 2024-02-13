Joe Wicks shares update after pregnant wife Rosie’s surgery

Joe Wicks has shared a health update on his wife Rosie.

The fitness instructor, known as The Body Coach to his fans, announced that he and Rosie are expecting their fourth child together in January.

Earlier this week, the 38-year-old revealed that his wife had to undergo surgery to have her appendix removed, and reassured his social media followers that she and the baby are ‘all good’ now.

Sharing more of an insight into Rosie’s recovery, Wicks took to Instagram to give more details to his 4.7M followers while answering a Q&A from fans.

Joe posted a photo of Rosie’s blossoming baby bump to his Stories. In the picture, Rosie’s stitches can be seen on display around her belly button and on the side of her stomach.

While a fan asked, "How is Rosie feeling after last week?xx", Joe responded in the caption of the image.

He wrote, “She wasn't able to move much for a few days and was in a lot of pain for the first week after the operation but has started to feel much better since”.

“Big love to all the nurses and doctors at St Peter’s hospital in Chertsey for taking care of her”, he kindly said.

When revealing the news of her operation, Joe shared the same photo of his partner’s baby bump to his Instagram Stories.

He penned, “Rosie had to go into hospital last week to have her appendix out”.

Credit: Joe Wicks Instagram

“She and the baby are all good. She’s on the mend now”, he added before revealing his wife is now 21 weeks into her pregnancy.

Joe and Rosie, who got married in 2019, announced the exciting news of their fourth baby back in January by showcasing a snap with Rosie cradling her baby bump. They excitedly told their fans, “Baby number 4 incoming”.

They are already proud parents to five-year-old Indie, four-year-old Marley and Leni, who was born in 2022.