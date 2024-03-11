Joe Wicks shares an insight into wife Rosie’s birth plan

Joe Wicks has been opening up about his wife’s birth plan.

The fitness instructor, known as The Body Coach to his fans, announced the exciting news that he and Rosie are expecting their fourth child together in January.

As Rosie’s due date nears closer, Joe has shared an insight into how she plans to deliver their little one, where they hope the birth will take place and why they've chosen the location.

While speaking on his Instagram Stories to his 4.7M followers, Wicks decided to answer a Q&A about fitness and family from some of his fans.

One social media follower asked Joe, ‘Is Rosie having a home birth?’.

He replied by sharing an adorable snap of his daughter Leni smiling at the camera and revealed, “That’s the plan”.

“Leni was born here in the living room in a pool and it was wonderful. Midwives were fantastic”.

Credit: Joe Wicks Instagram

The 38-year-old went on to say, “So much more calm and the kids got to come downstairs and meet her when they woke up”.

The workout guru was also asked, ‘What’s been the hardest thing about parenting for you?’.

Wicks responded by admitting, “Winging & the constant arguing between each other. All part of the journey”.

Last month, Joe revealed that Rosie was 21 weeks into her pregnancy after she had to undergo surgery to have her appendix removed.

When Rosie went into labour with Leni in September 2022, Joe shared an insight into the home birth by unveiling a photo of a birthing pool in their living room and writing, “And we're off”.

“Indie and Marley are asleep upstairs. Could be waking up with a new baby”.

Joe and Rosie, who got married in 2019, announced that they’re expecting their fourth child together at the start of this year by unveiling a snap of the expectant mum with her blossoming baby bump on display and saying, “Baby number 4 incoming”.

The couple are already proud parents to five-year-old Indie, four-year-old Marley and Leni, who was born in 2022.