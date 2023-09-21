Joe Wicks reflects on ‘unstable life’ as he celebrates birthday

Joe Wicks has been reflecting on his upbringing.

The personal trainer, known as The Body Coach, is celebrating his 38th birthday today and as he marked the day with his mum by his side, Joe took the time to look back at his childhood.

In a candid admission on social media, Joe described the early years of his life as ‘unstable and dysfunctional’ but admired the love his parents had for him.

Sharing a collection of photos of him and his mum to his 4.6M Instagram followers, Wicks wrote, “September 21st 1985, Epsom Hospital. My mum gave birth to me at 19 years old. Life was chaotic growing up in our tiny council flat”.

“My Dad was battling with heroin addiction and my Mum struggled with anxiety, eating disorders and extreme OCD”.

He continued, “Even though my life felt unstable and dysfunctional one thing I always felt from my parents was that I was loved. I always felt safe in that knowing that regardless of all the screaming and shouting my Mum and Dad loved me unconditionally”.

“Love defies everything and that love made me the parent and husband I am today. I’m 38 years old today and wouldn’t change a thing about the past”.

Joe then added, “Big love to all the Mums and Dads out there doing their best to raise good children. You are enough and you are doing your best. It’s not an easy job but it’s the most beautiful one in the world”.

Many of the fitness guru’s fans headed to the comments to send him birthday wishes.

One fan wrote, “A very happy birthday Joe. You mama is beautiful and you have turned into a wonderful and inspiring human. Have the best day”.

“Happy Birthday Joe!!! hope you have an amazing day legend!”, penned a second commenter.

Another said, “Happy birthday you amazing human being. Keep doing what you’re doing! You are such an inspiration xx Love this post”.

As well as growing up to become a hugely successful personal trainer, author and social media star, Joe shares three children with his wife Rosie- five-year-old Indie, three-year-old Marley and one-year-old Leni.