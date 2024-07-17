Joe Manganiello hits back at claims made by ex-wife Sofía Vergara

Joe Manganiello has addressed claims that he wanted to start a family with his former wife Sofía Vergara.

The Magic Mike star confirmed in July of last year that his marriage to Modern Family actress Sofía had come to an end. The former couple first met at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2014, and tied the knot in the following year.

Following the announcement of their split, Sofía claimed in a conversation with El País in January that they had disagreed about starting a family, stating: "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom.”

Now, Joe has taken the opportunity to address Sofía's side of the story. In a recent interview with Men’s Journal, the 47-year-old was asked to confirm or deny her statement.

“There's been a lot said in the press about me wanting a family […] That’s simply not true,” he admitted.

“We did try to have a family for the first year and a half. And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated. I said, ‘If you're done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I'll know what this is, and that's okay.’ But that wasn't the case with her. And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn't work out. And I didn't,” Joe continued.

“That wasn't inevitably why everything ended. It's because two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens,” the actor explained, before going on to express how the reports of Sofía's comments upset him.

“To be painted as if I had some sort of midlife crisis, and after nine years, turned to somebody and gave them an ultimatum of, ‘Do this potentially unhealthy thing to your body, or else I'm gone’? That’s never who I was,” he concluded.

Joe is now in a relationship with Caitlin O'Connor, and confirmed his new romance via Instagram in February.