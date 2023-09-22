Joe Jonas breaks silence on Sophie Turner’s lawsuit over children

Joe Jonas has broken his silence on Sophie Turner’s lawsuit against him.

It was reported yesterday that the former Game of Thrones star is suing the Jonas Brothers singer, amid claims that he is ‘withholding’ the passports of their two children. It was previously confirmed earlier this month that Joe has filed for a divorce from Sophie, after four years of marriage.

The lawsuit was filed in New York yesterday, and Sophie has submitted a request for her two daughters to return to England to live with her, arguing that the young girls have been “wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained.”

The documents allege that the estranged couple had decided to make England their “forever home”, and that their daughters’ residency in the United States would be a temporary arrangement while Joe is on tour.

The 27-year-old actress’ lawsuit also claims that she found out about her marriage "through the media" earlier this month.

Following the lawsuit document, Joe has now taken the opportunity to respond to his estranged wife’s arguments.

In a lengthy statement to People, the 34-year-old’s representative noted: “After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce.”

The rep detailed that the family had a “cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York,” adding: “[The children] have been with her since that meeting. Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup."

After arguing that relocating the children would be “in violation of the Florida Court order”, Joe’s representative noted that he is "seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father” in both the UK and the States.

Describing Sophie’s lawsuit as an “unfortunate legal disagreement”, Joe’s rep concluded by writing: “His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner. His only concern is the well-being of his children.”