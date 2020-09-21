Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s’ New York apartment is up for sale

New parents, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have put their three-bedroom New York apartment on the market for nearly $6M. Yes, we know this might be a little bit outside of our price range, but hey, it doesn’t hurt to look around!

If you’ve ever wondered what it was like to live the celeb life in the big apple, now’s your chance. The Game of Thrones actress and her singer-songwriter husband put their Manhattan home on the market back in July, with an asking price of $6.5M, and have since relisted it with a price reduction, down to $5.9M. Just a couple more price reductions and we’re nearly there…

This bright and airy three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo boasts a beautiful open-plan space, perfect for entertaining or taking in the wonderful city views. You enter the apartment through an elevator that opens up right into your private foyer, where you are then greeted by a formal entry hall.

According to the listing, “Thanks to eastern and western exposures, sunlight pours into the spacious living and dining rooms, which buffer the exquisite open-concept kitchen.” Described as, “a chef's dream kitchen,” this room showcases a marble-topped island with matching countertops and back-splash, as well as state-of-the-art appliances, including a six burner, dual oven range and a full-height wine cooler.

“The master bedroom suite opens to the amazing private terrace and features a massive walk-in closet, as well as a bright, spacious en-suite bathroom.”

The modern decor and furnishings are consistent throughout this lavish property. You would definitely know that a couple of cool, young celebs have lived here. Although, it’s understandable that Sophie and Joe would want to pack up and sell, after only purchasing the apartment in 2018.

Now the young couple have a beautiful baby girl uniquely named Willa, who they welcomed into the world just over two months ago. Perhaps the two have decided that this chic, contemporary apartment in the heart of New York City, isn’t the best place to raise their daughter after all.

However the case, this dreamy property is “the epitome of a luxury boutique building,” which just so happens to come with a 24-hour doorman, round-the-clock concierge service and a stunning landscaped rooftop terrace. Eh, where can we sign up?