Joe Biden pens heartfelt tribute in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, has penned a heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the monarch’s funeral this morning, September 19.

Joe and his wife Jill visited Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the late Queen, along with many other world leaders. The President and First lady also signed the Official book of Condolences.

In a moving statement on Twitter, Biden reflected on the first time he met the Queen. He penned, “Today Jill and I signed the Official Condolence Book for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”.

Today Jill and I signed the Official Condolence Book for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We first met the Queen in 1982, and will always remember her kindness and hospitality. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world. pic.twitter.com/6aZzUAMDAU — President Biden (@POTUS) September 18, 2022

“We first met the Queen in 1982, and will always remember her kindness and hospitality. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world”.

When speaking at Lancaster House, the 72-year-old said, “To all the people of England, to all the people of the United Kingdom, our hearts go out to you and you were fortunate to have her for 70 years. We all were”.

The US President also revealed that Queen Elizabeth II reminded him of his mum because, “She had that look like, ‘Are you OK? Anything I can do for you? What do you need?’”.

'To all the people of the United Kingdom our hearts go out to you.' US President Joe Biden says we were "fortunate" to have Queen Elizabeth for 70 years and the "world is better for her". Latest: https://t.co/8AFWhoW82a Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/Q9vRaMts4g — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 18, 2022

“I have talked about how my mother and father thought that everyone, no matter who they were, no matter what their station, no matter where they are from, deserved to be treated with dignity.

"And that’s exactly what she communicated, just the way she walked by her staff, just the way she acted”.

Many Twitter users commended the President under the post, one follower commented, “Beautiful words from Biden. A wise man. America is lucky to have him”.

“Kind words”, added a second Twitter user, while a third wrote, “Nicely said by Biden”.