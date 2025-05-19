Joe Biden pens emotional message after announcing cancer diagnosis

Joe Biden has spoken out for the first time since announcing he has cancer.

Yesterday (May 18), the former President of the United States shared that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. In an official statement from his team, it was confirmed that the 82-year-old’s diagnosis is “aggressive”, and that the cancer has also spread to his bones.

Now, after revealing his major health update to the world, Biden has taken the opportunity to share a new statement on behalf of both him and his wife, Jill.

Earlier today, he took to his Instagram account to post a selfie with former First Lady Jill and their family cat.

“Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places,” he penned in his caption.

Biden concluded his message by praising his supporters for their well-wishes so far, as he added: “Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

Following his candid update, many of Biden’s followers have continued to extend their positivity and well-wishes.

“Sending you and your family so much love!” one supporter responded.

“Stronger together! Sending best wishes for healing and recovery,” another replied.

“Sending prayers, well wishes, and love to you and your family, Mr. President for a successful treatment and recovery,” a third follower commented.

In their statement announcing his cancer diagnosis, Biden's office explained: "Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms.”

They continued: "On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”

They further noted: "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

Writing on Truth Social, President Donald Trump expressed that he and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, were "saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis".

He added: "We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family. We wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."