Joe and Rosie Wicks are headlining WellFest Dublin this May

Ten years of WellFest. Let that sink in for a second. What started as an idea to bring a proper wellness festival to Dublin has grown into Europe’s largest health, fitness and wellness festival, and this May it’s going bigger than ever. Joe Wicks is returning to headline. Kellie Harrington is on the lineup. And the WellFem stage is back with the kind of conversations Irish women actually need to be having. Honestly, where else are you getting all of that in one weekend?

WellFest 2026 takes place on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th May at IMMA, Royal Hospital Kilmainham, and the lineup announced this week is… a lot. In the best way. Over 150 health and fitness experts and stars will appear across 15 stages and areas, and weekend tickets are nearly sold out with availability extended until 3 April. Day tickets are now on sale at wellfest.ie and Ticketmaster, so if you’ve been umming and ahhing, now’s the time to sort it.

The headliners though

Sunday’s main stage belongs to Joe Wicks — aka The Body Coach, the man who got half the country doing HIIT in their kitchens during lockdown — and this time he’s bringing his wife Rosie with him for their first ever joint main stage appearance. It’s WellFest’s 10th year, and Joe has been part of seven of those ten editions, so this feels like a genuinely fitting way to mark the milestone.

Co-founder Anthony Kelly put it well: “Joe Wicks has been at the heart of WellFest since 2017, shaping seven of our ten years and helping us grow into the festival we are today. To have Joe return for our decade year, and to be joined on the main stage by Rosie for the first time, is a huge moment for us and for everyone who has followed their journey.”

Joe and Rosie Wicks

Also on Sunday: two-time Olympic gold medallist and boxing icon Kellie Harrington. Saturday brings podcaster and mental health advocate Blindboy, endurance athlete and wellness entrepreneur Spencer Matthews, the legendary Mr Motivator and Caroline O’Mahony, one of Ireland’s most influential fitness coaches for women. Fitness influencer Maeve Madden headlines across both days with her Queens Don’t Quit workouts, and the broader lineup pulls in Bressie, Jennifer Rock (founder of The Skin Nerd), TV chef Erica Drum, menopause expert Dr Caoimhe Hartley and award-winning dumpling guru Janet Liu among over 30 newly announced names.

WellFem is back — and this year it matters even more

Now in its second year, the WellFem stage (in partnership with Irish Life Health) has already established itself as one of the most genuinely useful spaces at the festival. This year’s lineup includes Chartered Physiotherapist in Pelvic Health Shalini Wiseman, writer and women’s mid-life coach Alana Kirk, reformer pilates and pelvic floor specialist Annie Kirwan, trauma psychotherapist Anita Lynch, Dr Louise Fitzgerald of the Lady Bites Podcast and facial rejuvenation specialist Agnes Gajewska. The programme will cover hormonal health, reproductive wellbeing, pelvic health, menopause and pre- and post-natal care — the kind of expert-led, evidence-based conversation that’s still surprisingly hard to find in a format that actually feels accessible.

WellFest is also introducing WellMan in 2026, a brand-new stage dedicated to men’s health and wellbeing, co-curated by Anthony Kelly and Gary Fox of The Entrepreneur Experiment podcast. Mental health, physical performance, identity, modern masculinity — it’s the kind of open discussion the wellness space hasn’t always made space for, and it’s coming.

Women’s Aid returns as the festival’s official charity partner, leading a ‘Too Into You’ panel on the WellTalk stage focused on helping young women aged 18 to 25 understand healthy versus unhealthy relationships. Proceeds from the festival’s Run Club will also go to Women’s Aid this year.

WellYoga, group bookings and the general vibe

WellYoga, empowered by lululemon, is back across both days with a full programme of restorative movement, breathwork and grounding sessions. Instructors include Sanchia Legister, Allan Müller, Dixie Chan and lululemon ambassadors Ali Hayes and Angie Tiwari among others. Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or someone who last did a downward dog in 2021 and hasn’t looked back, this stage is genuinely for everyone.

Hundreds join a group yoga session at WellFest in Dublin

New for 2026: a community initiative that offers 10% off group bookings of 10 or more. Gym groups, sports clubs, fitness friends — basically any group of people who want to make a weekend of it — can access the offer directly at wellfest.ie and Ticketmaster. The group chat is going to go off.

You can also register your interest in the WellFest Run Club at wellfest.ie, with proceeds this year going to Women’s Aid.

Day tickets and the remaining weekend tickets are available now at wellfest.ie and Ticketmaster. Weekend availability closes on 3 April so don’t leave it too late!