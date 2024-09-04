Jodie Wood announces pregnancy after suffering miscarriages

Jodie Wood is expanding her family!

The Irish model has announced that she is expecting a baby with her husband, former rugby player Will Matthews.

The couple are already parents to two sons, five-year-old Milo and three-year-old Noah. Jodie and Will have also experienced two heartbreaking miscarriages in recent years.

Earlier today, Jodie and Will took to social media to share the wonderful news of their pregnancy. On Instagram, the happy couple posted three beautiful pictures of themselves with Milo and Noah on holiday in Marbella, Spain.

The sweet snaps showcase Jodie wearing a frilly pink dress, allowing her growing baby bump to be on full display.

“‘Mum… when can we tell people about the baby?’” Jodie teased in her announcement caption, referring to her little ones being impatient about their sibling news.

Jodie also chose to include a rainbow emoji in her caption, as a sweet nod to the fact that she has experienced numerous baby losses before her pregnancy.

In the comments section of her post, many Irish celebrities have since been sending Jodie their congratulations.

“Awe Congratulations Xxxxx,” wrote TV presenter Lucy Kennedy.

“Fantastic news, congratulations. Delighted for you all!” replied stylist and presenter Darren Kennedy.

“Aww congratulations Jodie,” added fellow model Rosanna Davidson.

Jodie and Will first met in 2011 in Dublin when Will, who is originally from Oxford, was in Ireland playing with Wasps against Leinster.

After dating for several years, the pair eventually tied the knot in 2016 during a breathtaking ceremony in Marbella.

Jodie and Will became parents for the first time with the birth of Milo on September 13, 2018. Then, two years later, they became parents-of-two when they welcomed their son Noah on September 30, 2020.