JLS star Oritsé Williams opens up about wife’s devastating baby losses

Oritsé Williams has revealed an insight into his wife’s heartbreaking baby losses.

Earlier this year, the JLS hitmaker confirmed that his wife Kazz had experienced two heartbreaking miscarriages, prior to welcoming their son, Shiva Zion, last November. Oritsé is also the father of a 10-year-old son from a previous relationship, and is currently fighting for custody to be able to see his firstborn.

Now, a few months on from Shiva’s birth, Oritsé has opened up about how Kazz’s pregnancy losses have affected them.

Speaking to MailOnline, the 38-year-old expressed how wonderful it feels to have his five-month-old son.

“People know that, unfortunately, my wife and I had two miscarriages, and we lost two babies. But now I leave home, and I get back home to a beautiful baby boy, the most beautiful baby boy in the world,” Oritsé gushed.

The Beat Again singer then went on to note how crucial it is for men to express their emotions.

“I feel like it's very important for men to not internalise their emotions because as men, we are so frightened, especially black men, of feeling weak, of being perceived as insecure, being emotional,” he explained.

“It's very important for us to be able to voice our feelings and be comfortable with them, share our feelings. Just from my own experience, when we lost the babies, I had that emotion inside for a very long time. My wife's emotions, Kazz's emotions, it was out there. She was battling with those emotions,” he reflected.

“I thought me being strong for her was bottling my emotions up. One day, she turned around and was like, ‘Don't you feel anything?’ I just broke down, exasperated in tears on the floor. And she had to console me and lift me up. And I was just an absolute mess,” Oritsé admitted.

“But you know what? In that, I felt the most free because I felt like I had all this emotion and feeling that was inside of me that kept on bubbling and was just going around in this cycle, and it needed to be released,” he concluded.