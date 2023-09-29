JLS star Aston Merrygold expecting third child with wife Sarah

Aston Merrygold is set to become a dad again!

The JLS band member and his wife Sarah Lou have announced that they’re expecting their third child together.

The couple, who are already proud parents to five-year-old Grayson Jax, and three-year-old Macaulay Shay, shared the exciting news on social media with a touching video.

Aston and Sarah shared a joint post to Instagram of a video montage from Sarah’s pregnancy so far.

The sweet footage shows the pair telling their sons they’re going to be having another sibling, Aston showcasing Sarah's positive pregnancy test and having a family maternity photo shoot.

The video also revealed Macaulay kissing a photo of Sarah's baby scan, as well as them at hospital appointments listening to their new addition's heartbeat.

Aston captioned the clip, “We have some news”, followed by emojis of their family plus a baby. The 35-year-old also added, “Baby M3rrygold 2024”.

The video ended with a message that reads, “In case you missed it, we're having a baby”.

Many fans and famous pals of the pair rushed to the comments to send congratulatory messages.

Aston’s JLS bandmate JB Gill wrote, “The best news EVER. Congratulations to you all! Big love from #TheGills”.

“Waaaaaaaaaaaaah!!!!! So so so happy for you all! Incredible news!!”, penned podcast host and author Giovanna Fletcher.

EastEnders actress Louise Lytton added, “This is AMAZING New’s congratulations”.

Aston and Sarah have been an item for over 11 years. They got engaged on Christmas eve in 2017 and went on to tie the knot in September 2022 with a lavish ceremony in Liverpool.

They welcomed their son Grayson Jax into the world back in January 2018, and Macaulay Shay in June 2020.

When recently celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary, Aston penned a sweet tribute to his wife to mark the special occasion.

He penned, “I can’t believe how quick this year has gone but what an incredible year it has been! One whole year since we said yes or for the exact words ‘hell yes’ and I’d say it louder than ever today!”.

“The perfect bride, mother to our boys and partner in crime. You really are one of a kind and I’m so blessed to have you by my side for the last 11 years.. but to finally be able to call you my wife this past year has been what life is about!”.