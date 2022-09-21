JLS singer Aston Merrgold ties the knot to fiancée Sarah

Everybody in love, go on, put your hands up- and together for JLS singer Aston Merrygold and his fiancée Sarah Lou Richards as they have tied the knot!

A huge congratulations are in order for the couple who have been in a relationship for a whopping 10 years, and have been engaged for almost five of those years.

Aston and Sarah announced the wonderful news today, September 21, on Instagram by sharing a stunning black and white photo of them holding each other’s hands, wearing their wedding bands.

The snap is captioned, “Husband and Wife. #MrandMrsMerrygold”.

Celeb pals of the couple wasted no time in heading to the comments to congratulate them on getting married.

The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes was among the people to comment, writing, “Dream team”.

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards wrote, “Congratulations beautiful”, while Kimberly Wyatt from The Pussycat Dolls penned, “It’s About Damn Time. All the love”.

Aston’s JLS band members also wrote kind words for him and his bride. JB Gill said, “Beaaaaaaaautiful! Love this news and HERE for the floating!! Welcome to the club Team Merrygold”. Oritse Williams added love heart emojis.

Sarah shared the snap to her Instagram stories, adding, “If you see me floating around this will be why”.

The pair were originally meant to exchange vows in 2020, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, had to postpone it until now.

Aston and Sarah first met while she was a back-up dancer for JLS over a decade ago. On Christmas Eve 2017, Merrygold popped the big question to Sarah while she was pregnant with their first child.

The couple went on to have two children together- four-year-old Grayson, and two-year-old Macauly.