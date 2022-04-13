JLo details Ben Affleck’s romantic bubble bath proposal

‘Bennifer’ fans were delighted to find out last weekend that their favourite ‘it’ couple of the early 2000’s were engaged again, nearly 20 years after they first parted ways in 2004.

In a revealing newsletter, Jennifer Lopez regales the romantic story of how her beau Ben Affleck popped the question, and it was actually a lot more intimate than we had imagined.

“Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?” JLo wrote, before going into details. “Saturday night while at my favourite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” she recalled.

Photo Credit: Instagram

“I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'is that a yes?' I said ‘YES of course that's a YES.’”

“I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined…just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other.”

“Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love,” she sweetly continued.

Photo Credit: JLo Newsletter

Going on to talk about her unusual green diamond engagement ring which was spotted by paparazzi last Friday, JLo explained, “Green has always been my lucky colour and now, for sure, it always will be.”

The Marry Me actress also included some photos, giving fans a close up shot at her stunning new bling.

News first broke that Lopez and Affleck might be engaged last Friday, after the Hustlers star was seen sporting a dazzling engagement ring on a very poignant finger while she was out and about furniture shopping with her 14-year-old daughter, Emme.