JLo posts new gorgeous wedding snaps & shares details of wedding weekend

We’ve all seen the stunning photos from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding so far but now JLo has revealed some new pictures along with details from their whole wedding weekend to her fans.

In her latest On The JLo newsletter, Jennifer spilled the tea about a special surprise she had organised for her new husband and revealed her design inspiration for the weekend- which she designed by herself! The beautiful photos posted with the newsletter show the couple walking down the aisle after having tied the knot, the newlyweds dancing together, and the two of them sitting inside a car with Jennifer’s dazzling ring on display.

Credit: On The JLo newsletter

The 53-year-old wrote about the sweet gesture she organised to surprise her husband. “Ben and I talked about Marc Cohn’s ‘True Companion’ as the perfect wedding love song in this very house more than twenty years ago. Though Ben didn’t know, I asked Marc to surprise him by singing it at our wedding and he was lovely and generous to come”.

“Marc began ‘True Companion’, a song we first listened to together what seemed both like yesterday and forever ago- and life came, strangely, beautifully, mysteriously, divinely full-circle”. What a special moment for the pair and a loving gesture on Jennifer's part!

Credit: On The JLo newsletter

She continued, “When he saw me appear at the top of the stairs that moment it both made absolute sense while seeming still impossibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never to awaken.

The Hustlers star also told her fans that their wedding turned out better than they had planned and that they were healing from the past. “Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle – and not at all the way we planned it. Better”.

Other snaps show details of design inspiration for the wedding weekend’s decor, as well as some of the wedding guests enjoying themselves and a gorgeous firework show.

Credit: On The JLo newsletter

Lopez explained, “I have a few details of what we did decor-wise on each of the three days. I designed it and could easily talk about it for days! I wanted each day to have its own personality but fit the setting we were in for the weekend: the vibes were down-home, rustic country-chic”. We love how Jennifer chose to have different themes for each day of her wedding weekend!

JLo also wrote, “The truth is everyone’s story is different and we all have our paths to travel. No two people are the same. But for us, this was perfect timing. Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew we were finally “settling down” in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy and you are battle tested enough to never take the important things for granted or let the silly insignificant nuisances of the day get in the way of embracing every precious moment”.