JLo ‘overwhelmed’ as she celebrates one-year wedding anniversary

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary today.

The lovebirds first tied the knot in Las Vegas before hosting a stunning ceremony surrounded by their loved ones in Georgia last year.

As they mark a year of marriage, Jennifer has admitted to feeling ‘overwhelmed’ as she shares lyrics to her upcoming song, which is a tribute to her hubby.

Credit: Jennifer Lopez Instagram

Posting the snaps to her 250M Instagram followers, JLo penned, "One year ago today…”, followed by lyrics to her new single Dear Ben pt. II.

They read, “Dear Ben, Sitting here alone, Looking at my ring ring, Feeling overwhelmed, It makes me wanna sing sing”.

“How did we end up here, Without a rewind, Oh my, This is my life…”.

The 54-year-old signed off by adding, “Jennifer. #DearBenPartII #ThisIsMeNow”.

The first of the gorgeous wedding day photos shows Ben carrying Jennifer in his arms, while the second picture is of the pair kissing under a sky full of fireworks.

Many fans of the singer and actor headed to the comments to congratulate the pair on their first year of marriage.

One fan wrote, “AWWWW THIS IS SO ROMANTIC! I LOVE YOU BOTH”.

“Couldn’t be happier for you happy first anniversary”, said a second commenter.

Another added, “Happy Anniversary Jen & Ben may you stay strong and live a Happy, Blessed and a healthy life together”.

Jennifer announced that she would be releasing a new album titled This Is Me…Now back in November of last year.

Dear Ben pt II is one of 13 songs revealed to be on the highly-anticipated album which is set to be released this year.

The first part of the song, Dear Ben, was released in 2002 when Jennifer and Ben were dating before they went their separate ways in 2004.

When reflecting on their wedding day last year Lopez admitted, “Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle – and not at all the way we planned it. Better”.