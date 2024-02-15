JLo opens up about rekindling romance with husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has been opening up about her relationship with her husband Ben Affleck.

The couple began dating in 2002 and got engaged soon after but ended up going their separate ways and calling off their wedding in 2004.

Jennifer and Ben later rekindled their romance in 2021 and went on to tie the knot in July 2022.

Now, JLo has been reflecting on their time apart over nearly two decades and admitted that getting back together in 2021 was ‘not something they ever planned’.

While speaking on The Kyle And Jackie O Show, Jennifer revealed, “I fell in love with the love of my life at that time and for whatever reasons that we needed to grow and do other things”.

“We both went off and had children with other people and other relationships, but you know in my mind I kind of had it like, ‘Oh, that was kind of the one’”.

“So when we got back together I couldn’t believe it and I don’t think he could either. It’s not something we ever planned”.

She went on to explain, “We really had moved on with our lives but when we reconnected, it was almost instant and we just knew, we were just like, ‘Okay’”.

“I was on a real journey ever since my kids were born. I was trying to be better and figure myself out and be the best person I could be so I could be a great mom and a great example for them”.

The On The Floor singer then opened up about ‘starting another phase in her life’ following her divorce in 2014.

“Then when I got divorced, it kind of kick-started another phase of me trying to figure out myself and relationships and things like that”.

The 54-year-old added, “I was like, ‘I’m good on my own, I’m fine, I love my life’. And when you get to that place, I think that’s when the universe kind of opened up to me and was like, ‘Oh okay now you’re ready’”.

During Jennifer and Ben’s time apart, Lopez married Marc Anthony in 2004 and they later welcomed twins Max and Emme into the world in 2008. They divorced in 2014.

Ben married Jennifer Garner in 2005 and they share 18-year-old Violet and 15-year-old Seraphina together. They went their separate ways in 2018.