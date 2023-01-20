JLo makes an iconic cameo in Jennifer Coolidge’s first TikTok

Jennifer Coolidge has joined TikTok!

The White Lotus star has finally joined the popular social media platform, much to the delight of her fanbase.

However, if that news wasn’t already enough to brighten up your Friday, then just wait until you see what Jennifer decided to do for her first video!

Taking to the platform last night, the 61-year-old actress wowed in a black sequined dress as she addressed her audience. “Hi, this is my first TikTok and I was trying to think of something cool to do, and I think I’m just going to do a poem that I like,” she begins in the video.

With a deadpan expression, Jennifer then begins to do a dramatic reading of a few lyrics from the chorus of Jennifer Lopez’s hit Jenny From The Block.

Then, just when you think the video cannot get any funnier, the camera then pans to Jennifer Lopez herself, sitting to the side of Coolidge and appearing to be very impressed. “I like that! I really, really like that!”, she praises.

For one final glint of comedy, the camera then pans back to Coolidge as she beams teasingly. We’ve lost count of how many times we’ve watched this, and it looks like we're not alone, as the video already has over 1.7M views!

It appears as though both actresses found the time to create the comedic video in between promotional interviews for their new Amazon Prime film, titled Shotgun Wedding.

In the brand new action-comedy, Lopez takes up the lead role of Darcy, a bride-to-be who, along with her fiancé Tom (Josh Duhamel), brings all of their loved ones together for their destination wedding. However, things soon go sideways when everyone at the ceremony is taken hostage by gunmen.

The question is, though – will the gunmen be the cause of any deaths, or will strained relationships between the families be the first casualty?

Coolidge joins the cast as Lopez’s on-screen mother-in-law Carol, in what promises to be a hilarious film when it is released next Friday, January 27. Until then, we guess we’ll just have to keep watching the two Jennifer’s iconic TikTok on loop!