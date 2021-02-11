‘Jinkies!’: Mindy Kaling to star as Velma in new Scooby Doo series

Great news Scooby Doo fans! It has been confirmed that HBO Max are creating a brand new adult animated series about the brainiac of the Scooby gang, Velma Dinkley, voiced by none other than comedy writer and actress Mindy Kaling.

Scooby Doo, Where Are You? the animated children's cartoon was first released in the late 1960's, with several reboots and films coming out since, due to the loveable cast of characters and the whimsical mystery element which never seems to get old. This new adult-focused cartoon will look at telling the origin story of one of our favourite, yet often overlooked Scooby Doo characters, Velma.

The new 10 episode series will be executive produced by Kaling (The Office, The Mindy Project), along with long time Hollywood friends, Charlie Grandy, Howard Klein and Sam Register, with Warner Bros. Animation set to produce.

We for one, can’t wait to see what Mindy brings to this beloved role — however, not everyone agrees.

When the news broke last night about Mindy’s new venture, one Twitter user reacted by sharing an iconic GIF from The (US) Office, a show which gave Mindy her rise to fame.

The tweet read, “Starring Mindy Kaling?”, followed by a GIF showing Michael Scott (Steve Carell) shouting “NOOOOOO!”.

To this Mindy replied, “I wrote the episode of The Office this gif is from,” serving up quite the burn… ouch. Following this superb comeback, many of Mindy's fans were quick to sing her praises, exclaiming their own excitement for her new series.

"The way I just gasped at this clapback! Mindy you are iconic," one follower wrote.

"The greatest flex." another commented.

"My girls and I cannot wait," a third replied, adding, "Our two favourite things combined – Velma and you!"