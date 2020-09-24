Jim Carter spilled some big news about the next Downton Abbey film

Fans of Downton Abbey are going to be delighted to hear that we now unofficially have a filming date for the second film and a script!

Jim Carter, who played Mr. Carson in the hit period drama, confirmed to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning, “The script for a second film is there.”

He jokingly started off by asking Holly, “if you promise not to tell anyone, I’ll let you know that we’ve seen a script.”

“We’ve seen it, it’s very funny. It’s got all the same characters in, all the regular characters,” Jim added, before revealing, “I think the will is that — COVID-willing — we will film it next year.”

Right after Jim dropped this bombshell on us, he joked, “I don’t know if I can trust Phillip to keep this secret, but I know Holly will,” when suddenly the 72-year-old’s internet cut off and the line went dead.

What a cliffhanger!

Phillip and Holly were left with so many questions that had to go unanswered, including the fate of our dear Violet Crawley. “Hold on a second. He said everyone is back in the film… but she was terminally ill,” Phillip wondered.

“So obviously she’s still hanging on. Let’s hope so. Oh, it’s a biggie. There’s so many questions!” Yes indeed, there are.

Of course it comes as no surprise that they’re continuing to work towards producing a second Downton Abbey film, after the first one was received so well last summer.

Excited viewers got to watch all of their favourite Downton Abbey characters make their big screen debut this time last year, in the film which depicted a visit by the King and Queen to the Crawley family's English country house in the Yorkshire countryside.

While we still don’t know what the second film has in store for us, after Jim’s admission today, we think it’s safe to say it’s going to be a real treat.