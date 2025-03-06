Jesy Nelson reveals devastating complication with twin pregnancy

Jesy Nelson has shared a heartbreaking update on her pregnancy.

On January 12, the former Little Mix singer announced that she is expecting twins with her partner, rapper Zion Foster.

For the past few months, Jesy has kept her pregnancy private from the public eye, choosing not to divulge many details.

Now, two months after announcing her baby news, Jesy has admitted that her unborn twins have been diagnosed with a life-threatening complication.

Last night, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to share a video message with Zion, confirming that they are expecting identical twins, but that “there are complications”.

“The type of twins we are having are called mono/di twins. So, normally, most twins will have two placentas that they feed off of. But when you have mono/di twins, that means your twins live off one placenta which can lead to lots of complications,” the Black Magic hitmaker explained.

“One of them being that one baby might take all the nutrients, which, and it's really awful to say, but could lead to both babies dying,” Jesy confessed.

“I am currently pre-stage TTTS, which is twin-to-twin transfusion, and I am being monitored very closely. I have to go and be scanned twice a week. The current situation is that every time I've gone, it has got a little bit worse, but we are just hoping and praying for the best,” she shared.

“We feel so blessed that we’ve been given twins, but it’s just really sad that unfortunately, it does come with these complications, which we had no idea about,” she confessed.

“We are just hoping for the best, and we’re really fortunate that I’m scanned twice a week, and we get to check on the babies. We’ll be letting you know as from now, every time we go for a scan. We’ve just got to pray that everything is going to be good,” Jesy concluded.

Many of Jesy’s fellow celebs have since sent the couple their support.

“It’s such a blessing you're right but such a scary time. Sending you big cuddles babe,” penned TOWIE star Frankie Essex, who is a twin mum.

“ALL THE LOVE AND POSITIVITY,” added TV presenter Stacey Dooley.