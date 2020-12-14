Jessy Nelson has officially left Little Mix after nine years

It has just been revealed that Jesy Nelson has decided to leave Little Mix for good, after taking an extended break due to health reasons.

The group announced the shocking news via their joined Twitter account. “After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix,” the statement read, continuing, “This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy.”

“We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being.”

The group then confirmed that this is not the end of Little Mix, nor will the three remaining members stop making music together. “We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over,” they explained.

“We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans. We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us.”

“We’re looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour. Love always, Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne xxx”.