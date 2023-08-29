Jessie J speaks out about the ‘hardest part’ of being a mum

Jessie J had been opening up about her motherhood experience.

The Price Tag singer welcomed her baby boy, Sky, into the world back in May with her boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman.

As she settles into life with her bundle of joy, Jessie has shared a candid update on being Sky’s mum and has revealed what she thinks ‘the hardest part’ of being a mum is, as well as what the ‘biggest surprise’ of motherhood has been for her.

While opening up about having jet lag after travelling to her boyfriend’s home country of Denmark to her 13.7M Instagram followers, Jessie decided to answer some Q&A’s from her fans on her Stories as she delved into her motherhood journey.

Jessie was asked what the hardest part of being a mum is, to which she replied, “Recovery/ tired af whilst needing to be the best version of yourself in so many areas, whilst trying to work out who you are again”.

“That’s been the hardest for ME. Different for everyone”, she added with a smiley-face emoji.

The 35-year-old then revealed what has been ‘the biggest surprise since becoming a mum’ by answering, “That it even happened. I’m still processing it all tbh”.

“I am so grateful and so much of my life was spent being told it wouldn’t happen. Some days I have to tell myself to drop my shoulders and just enjoy it”.

Jessie also shared details of what her favourite characteristics of her baby boy are.

She sweetly explained, “How calm he is. How focused and aware he is. How happy he is. How he just smiles when held by family and friends. How strong he is. I could go on and on…”.

After welcoming her baby boy into the world earlier this year, Jessie shared a moving message about becoming a mum and reflected on the heartbreaking miscarriage she suffered in 2021.

She wrote, “In 2021 I lost a baby, but I never gave up hope. Ever. Not once. Hope that whatever way I became a mother would always come to me in the right time. Naturally or not. I wanted to have a baby”.

“In September 2022 in an airport in Rio Brazil I found out I was pregnant. I fell pregnant in the Sky… I have never felt more in my body and purpose as I do right now”.

Jessie then added, “Who I am as an artist is who I am in my life. Being a Mum is now a huge part of my identity and existence and I will celebrate it at every chance I get”.