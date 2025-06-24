Jessie J shares insight into her breast cancer surgery

Jessie J has shared her first update after undergoing surgery for breast cancer.

Earlier this month, the Price Tag hitmaker announced that she had been diagnosed with early breast cancer, and that she would need to have an operation to treat it.

Now, after undergoing her surgery last week, Jessie has given her fans a highly-anticipated update on her recovery.

Last night, the 37-year-old – who shares her two-year-old son Skye with her partner Chanan Colman – took to Instagram to upload a selection of photos and videos from her time in hospital.

The snaps showcase Chanan and Skye visiting Jessie in hospital, as well as markers on her chest for where her surgery would be taking place.

“This post is some of the honest lows and highs of the last 48 hours. I will always show the good and hard bits of any journey I go through,” the BRIT Award winner penned at the beginning of her caption.

“Grateful to my doctor / surgeon and all the nurses who cared for me and all my family / friends who came to visit,” Jessie continued.

“I am home now, to rest and wait for my results. Chanan is in a nurse outfit. No no, he isn’t, but funny to imagine,” she teased.

“Still hugging everyone going through something tough right now. We all got this!” Jessie added.

Following her latest update, many of Jessie’s fellow celebrities have been continuing to send her their well-wishes.

“Sending you huge amounts of love!!! You sharing in the way you are will help so many others! Xxx,” commented former I’m A Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher.

“SO proud of you! You’re made of strong stuff my girl,” wrote The Hit List presenter Rochelle Humes.

“Sending lots of love xxx,” added Fool Me Once actress Michelle Keegan.

Jessie initially confirmed her diagnosis on June 4, stating on Instagram at the time: “Before [my single] No Secrets came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. I’m highlighting the word ‘early’. Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding onto the word ‘early’”.