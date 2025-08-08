SHEmazing!
Jessie J shares insight into cancer recovery after undergoing surgery

Jessie J has confirmed that she will be undergoing more surgery later this year, following her treatment for cancer.

The Price Tag singer announced on June 4 that she had been diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer. After undergoing a mastectomy, Jessie then confirmed on July 7 that she is cancer-free.

Earlier today, the 37-year-old took to her Instagram stories to address her fans’ concerns about continuing to release new music throughout her treatment and recovery.

“I can rest, parent AND release new music. I didn't leave a major label after 18 years to be scared to rewrite the rules to fit around my life / health and just make it realistic on what l can deliver,” Jessie penned, before going on to confirm that she will be having breast reconstruction surgery in the near future.

“I'm just flowing with life and giving the best I can. Instead of stopping and disappearing and waiting for the timing to be perfect to release music again. It's never the perfect time. I just want you to have the music. Deal?” the Bang Bang hitmaker added.

“And…I AM OK. Results = I have NO cancer spread. Happy tears are real,” she gushed on Instagram at the time, along with a video of toddler Skye repeating the words: “Mummy is going to be okay”.

Jessie added: “Lots of healing to go and one more surgery to make these cousins look more like sisters. But for now it’s gratitude time and I am changing my name to The LopJess monster.”

