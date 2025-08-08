Jessie J shares insight into cancer recovery after undergoing surgery

Jessie J has confirmed that she will be undergoing more surgery later this year, following her treatment for cancer.

The Price Tag singer announced on June 4 that she had been diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer. After undergoing a mastectomy, Jessie then confirmed on July 7 that she is cancer-free.

Now, as she continues to recover from her treatment, Jessie – who shares her two-year-old son Skye with her partner Chanan Colman – has revealed her plans for the future.

Earlier today, the 37-year-old took to her Instagram stories to address her fans’ concerns about continuing to release new music throughout her treatment and recovery.

“I can rest, parent AND release new music. I didn't leave a major label after 18 years to be scared to rewrite the rules to fit around my life / health and just make it realistic on what l can deliver,” Jessie penned, before going on to confirm that she will be having breast reconstruction surgery in the near future.

“Another surgery needed this year. I can do it. Raising a toddler. I can do it. Releasing new music. I can do it. It will look different to what I had planned but that's life, things change we either panic and get mad that it isn't what it was going to be or we ADAPT,” she explained.

“I'm just flowing with life and giving the best I can. Instead of stopping and disappearing and waiting for the timing to be perfect to release music again. It's never the perfect time. I just want you to have the music. Deal?” the Bang Bang hitmaker added.

Last month, Jessie delighted her fanbase when she confirmed that her mastectomy was successful.

“And…I AM OK. Results = I have NO cancer spread. Happy tears are real,” she gushed on Instagram at the time, along with a video of toddler Skye repeating the words: “Mummy is going to be okay”.

Jessie added: “Lots of healing to go and one more surgery to make these cousins look more like sisters. But for now it’s gratitude time and I am changing my name to The LopJess monster.”