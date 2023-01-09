Jessie J shares heartwarming bumpdate following pregnancy reveal

Jessie J is preparing to become a mum!

The Price Tag singer revealed on Friday evening that she is pregnant with her first child. Since the sharing of her wonderful news, the 34-year-old has been posting several updates on social media, including shots of her growing baby bump.

Taking to her Instagram stories earlier this morning, the Grammy winner uploaded a heartwarming snap of herself beaming into a mirror, with her figure-hugging black dress beautifully showing off her bump.

Credit: Jessie J Instagram

“So happy, so grateful, so excited”, Jessie gushed to her 12.3M followers.

On Friday evening, fans were delighted to find out that Jessie is expecting her first child. It is believed that she is still dating professional basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, whom she entered a relationship with around April of last year.

The news of Jessie’s pregnancy comes after she heartbreakingly experienced a devastating miscarriage in November 2021.

“I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…”, Jessie penned in her caption, alongside a video montage of some of the biggest moments from her pregnancy so far, including her positive pregnancy test and her first baby scan.

“Please be gentle with me,” she added. “Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked”.

Over the weekend, Jessie also called out a few comments that she had received following the announcement of her pregnancy. “Pregnancy is the most relatable but UNIQUE journey. We all feel it and experience and deal with it OUR own way,” the Bang Bang hitmaker explained.

Credit: Jessie J Instagram

“I can only speak on the first trimester fully and I believe that however s*** or amazing or awful or scary or joyful it is,” Jessie added. “Gratitude is always there as a given.”

Jessie has always been incredibly open about her desire to become a mother, especially following her tragic miscarriage experience in 2021. “It’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short,” she wrote, following the news of her baby loss. “To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again.”

We couldn’t be happier for her!