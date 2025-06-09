Jessie J reveals update after confirming breast cancer diagnosis

Jessie J has given fans an insight into her mental health amid her cancer diagnosis.

Last week, the Price Tag hitmaker announced that she has been diagnosed with “early" breast cancer, and that she is preparing to undergo surgery later this month.

Now, following her major health news, Jessie has shared a candid update with her fans.

Last night, the 37-year-old took to her Instagram stories to write that she had had the “worst day so far” since receiving her diagnosis, and that she found that eating a corn on the cob improved her mood, explaining: “Turns out it's extremely hard to panic or cry while eating one.”

Jessie later went on to write: “The [rollercoaster] of cancer is [draining]. I won't be just talking about the highlights. And making jokes all the time. That isn't real life.”

In a later statement to her Instagram stories on Monday (June 9), the Grammy nominee chose to open up about how she has been coping with her diagnosis.

“So when I posted what I did yesterday about my current challenge in life, also while making light of the situation. That was one day in 10 weeks that I just lost it and was completely drowned in all the negative and bad feelings any cancer journey can bring,” Jessie wrote.

“I have had a lot of people since I posted that say to me things like, ‘Don’t think about the negative’ and ‘to beat this you have to stay strong, good thoughts only’ and don’t get me wrong I know all are meant with well intention and love,” she explained.

“But it’s sparked me thinking about how interesting it is in what we individually see as being strong is. I have always advocated for being real. Honest in your feelings,” she penned.

“So I will cry, I will be scared, I will panic, I will feel all of it for a minute or even a full day. And then eat a [corn] or listen to a song that lifts me up or laugh with a friend on Face Time. And then go and be a mum, and go to work and show up and be what I feel 90% of the time,” Jessie concluded.