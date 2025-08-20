Jessie J reflects on moment she was given breast cancer diagnosis

Jessie J has detailed the moment that she was diagnosed with cancer.

In June, the Price Tag hitmaker announced that she had been diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer. A few weeks later, Jessie underwent a mastectomy and was given the all-clear in July.

Now, in her first podcast interview since her cancer diagnosis and surgery, Jessie has opened up about her experience.

Speaking on Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast, the 37-year-old confirmed that she was diagnosed on March 31 and previously had symptoms for five months, including pain in her arm and a numb hand.

“I found a lump. I went and got checked, and they said, ‘We can feel and see the lump, but on the ultrasound, it looks fine,’” Jessie reflected.

“Luckily, they sent me for a biopsy first, because the mammogram came back clear, so if I hadn’t had that second, I don’t know what would’ve happened, whether I just wouldn’t have had any further treatment and that would’ve been it, and then it would’ve got bad,” she confessed.

Credit: Jessie J / Instagram

“I’m very lucky and very aware that I can have private healthcare. The usual course is ultrasound, mammogram and then anything. Because I had young-ish breast tissue, it looked healthy,” she explained, before going on to recall the Zoom call where she was informed of her diagnosis.

“She was like, ‘Are you sitting down?’, and I was like, ‘Ah. Yeah,’ and she went, ‘I’m really sorry, but it’s all come back as high-grade cancer cells.’ I just burst into tears,” Jessie admitted.

The Domino singer later noted that she had an MRI after her diagnosis.

“When the results of those came back, it showed that I had about 4 and a half, 5 centimeters of cancer, the lump at the bottom, and then I also had more here at the top,” she explained.

“There was more cancer around my breast than I thought there was, and then I had to have genetic testing, which takes four and a half weeks to come back with the results,” Jessie shared, before confirming that she doesn’t carry a breast cancer gene.

On July 7, Jessie announced on Instagram that she is now cancer-free, writing at the time: “And…I AM OK. Results = I have NO cancer spread. Happy tears are real.”