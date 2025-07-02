Jessie J gives honest update after undergoing breast cancer surgery

Jessie J has given an honest update on her health, days after undergoing surgery for breast cancer.

On June 4, the Price Tag singer announced that she had been diagnosed with an “early” form of breast cancer.

A few weeks later, Jessie – who shares her two-year-old son Skye with her partner Chanan Colman – had a mastectomy to treat her diagnosis.

Now, almost two weeks on from her surgery, Jessie has taken the opportunity to share an update with her fanbase.

Yesterday (July 1), the 37-year-old took to her Instagram stories and addressed her fans’ concerns.

“For those asking for a health update. I am 11 days post surgery. I'm good. Missing being an active Mum / human the most. But it's been nice to slow down and Sky is having a blast with Nanny and Grandad,” Jessie wrote.

“It's still uncomfortable / a little painful but I can handle that. I'm doing my exercises and taking all the healthy things. I have been trying to eat super clean. I have stopped all pain meds. Just not my thing. Also like to feel how it feels so I don't overdo it,” she explained.

“Still have my drain. Anyone else who has had this, did you feel like you are walking around one of those dog / duck toys? I carry mine on the floor when I'm home so the gravity can help the drain. Hoping it's out by the end of the week. I am feeling positive and grateful,” the mother-of-one detailed.

“If you do see me out, sitting in a park or coming out of a doctors appointment or eating or walking or anything, and I seem a little out of it. I am. It's not personal. I don't have what l usually have to give energy wise, understandably. I will get there. It's a slow road. For now l am taking it easy. Enjoying the slow vibes and staying positive. Lots of love,” Jessie added.

Last week, Jessie clarified that she has not yet been given the all-clear from her doctors, as she penned: “I do not have the results after surgery which was only 6 nights ago. I pray it will be true soon but the journey of cancer isn’t that simple unfortunately."